Russia sees no reason to theorize about less intense dialogue with US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia sees no grounds to assert that its dialogue with the United States is becoming less intense, but its future depends on both parties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Vedomosti in an interview.

"Given the current dynamics and intensity of contacts between Russia and the United States at various levels, we see no grounds to theorize about the slowdown of our bilateral dialogue," he said. "However, it should be noted that having made rapid progress in areas plagued by obvious longstanding deadlocks, which were harmful to both sides, we are now starting to deal with more multifaceted problems in bilateral relations, which are rooted in complicated political and legal issues."

"Nothing is impossible, but success here will require both parties to demonstrate political will and a realistic approach," the senior Russian diplomat added. "Decisions and choices are eventually for the US side to make."