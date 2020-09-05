Russia’s Shoigu worried about constant presence of non-littoral states’ ships in Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Non-littoral nations’ naval ships almost constantly stay in the Black Sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview with Rossiya’1 channel, which excerpts were aired on Saturday.

"And about their [NATO] fleet in the Black Sea. Not only do non-regional states have their fleets and vessels there. It has become regular [practice]. It is evident that we track the movements [of those ships]," he said.

"What do they do there? Naturally, we do our utmost to prevent any threat for our country," Shoigu added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that NATO views the Black Sea as a strategic region and intends to bolster its presence there.