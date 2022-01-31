Moscow not ready for introduction of self-flying taxi, says Russian tech firm

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Moscow is not yet ready to confirm the demand for implementing the self-flying taxi project, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Corporate Development and Investment of Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation Vadim Khromov said in an interview with TASS.

"The corporation has conducted the initial development, estimating the market in partnership with Moscow. The capital is not yet ready to confirm the demand," he said.

The project currently exists in the form of exploratory studies, the deputy CEO said. "For its implementation, it is necessary to ensure that the consumer is ready to use this taxi, with this transport type being permitted legislatively. At the end of the day, flights are banned in Moscow. Flights are allowed along the Moscow ring highway with certain restrictions," Khromov said.

Unmanned equipment for carrying passengers will be more expensive than a simple drone for transporting cargo, he noted. "This is an interesting task, though it might take at least 5-10 years to create an unmanned electric taxi, which includes both the development of the market of such services, and the creation of respective equipment," he explained.