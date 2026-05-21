US brought diplomatic property talks with Russia into stalemate — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to push for the soonest return of Russia’s diplomatic property seized in the US, although Washington has brought the discussion into a stalemate, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Vedomosti in an interview.

"Americans have brought to a dead end negotiations not only on this subject, but on other related matters as well, which we saw as crucial for resuming normal functioning of diplomatic missions in our countries," the diplomat said.

"We will continue to seek a positive solution to this matter," he continued. "Our ultimate goal is to have all confiscated Russian diplomatic property returned. The US side will not be able to evade this topic by pretending that the problem simply does not exist."