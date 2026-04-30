Damage to Tuapse refinery, timeline for restoration yet to be assessed — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, April 30. /TASS/. The damage inflicted on the Tuapse oil refinery, as well as the timeline for restoring its operations, will need to be assessed after firefighting efforts are completed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"It is quite a complex situation there, so once the firefighting is finished, specialists will need to assess the situation, the extent of the damage, and the possible timeline for restoration," Novak said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that strikes by the Kiev regime on oil storage facilities in Tuapse are contributing to further destabilization of global energy markets, which are already facing difficulties due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to him, the strikes targeted oil storage facilities containing crude intended for export operations and for fulfilling export contract obligations.