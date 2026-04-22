Rosatom plans to expand isotope supplies to China

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Rosatom has reached agreements to expand supplies of isotope products to China, the state corporation’s press service reported.

Negotiations with Chinese counterparts took place during the International Gas Industry Expo 2026 (CIGIE 2026) in Wuxi, China. Rosatom showcased its isotope products at the exhibition and held a number of successful talks with Chinese partners on expanding supplies, the press service said.

"The Rosatom State Corporation is among the top five largest participants in the isotope products market. Today, we supply around 400 types of isotope products. Following our participation in CIGIE 2026, new agreements have been reached on the supply of germanium-72 (Ge-72), silicon-78 (Si-78), and helium-3 (He-3)," the statement quoted Rustam Rakhmatulin, Advisor for Strategic Development at JSC V/O Izotop (a Rosatom enterprise), as saying.

The International Gas Industry Expo 2026 (CIGIE 2026) is one of the key events in the global gas industry and an important platform for developing international cooperation. The exhibition featured advanced technologies, equipment, and solutions for the gas industry.