Zelensky sanctions former head of his office Bogdan

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky slapped sanctions on Saturday on Andrey Bogdan, who once served as the head of his office.

Under a decree released on Zelensky’s website, 17 restrictions imposed on Bogdan, a Ukrainian national, include blocking of his assets, suspension of financial obligations, and a ban on the purchase of land plots. All of his state awards were also stripped from him indefinitely.

Bogdan is currently residing in Austria where he often criticizes Zelensky both publicly and in private conversations, the Strana news website specified.