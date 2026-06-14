Israel’s new attacks on Lebanon may derail Iran-US talks — Iranian parliament speaker

TEHRAN, June 14. /TASS/. Israel’s renewed air attacks against Lebanon may derail the negotiating process between Iran and the United States, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"The Zionists' (Israel’s - TASS) invasion of Dahieh proved once again that America lacks either the will to fulfill its commitments or the ability to do so," he wrote on X. "By giving the regime a green light, concessions cannot be achieved. <…>. If you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments, there can be no discussion about the path forward."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it had delivered a strikes on a Hezbollah office in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood in response to a shelling attack on the Israeli territory. According to the Al Hadath television channel, a Hezbollah commander was killed in this air raid.