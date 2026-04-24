Russia, Serbia sign economic cooperation program

BELGRADE, April 24. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia signed the economic cooperation program by 2031 in the sphere of energy, transport, agriculture, space and low-carbon development, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said after the 21th meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee for trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

"The parties signed in conclusion of talks the Program of Economic Cooperation for 2026-2031 and several memoranda. The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov," the ministry informed,

"The economic cooperation program for 2026-2031 covers both traditional sectors - energy, transport and agriculture, and new niches: space, e-government and low-carbon development. The parties also signed five memoranda in the sphere of the use of plant protecting agent, winegrowing, science, higher education and medicines quality control and safety," it added.