Russia downs 38 drones over its regions during 15 hours on Thursday

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 38 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions in the span of 15 hours on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) and 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on May 14, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 38 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, and Rostov regions, and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry specified.