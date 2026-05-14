Kazakhstan proposes launching program to support creative industries in OIC countries

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva has proposed launching a program to support creative industries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), announcing the initiative in a video address to participants at a meeting of OIC culture ministers in Kazan, held as part of the international economic event Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.

“I would like to take this opportunity to propose several initiatives that could further strengthen our cooperation. First, I would like to highlight the idea of an OIC program to support creative industries. Young artists, musicians, designers, and digital creators are becoming increasingly engaged in international collaborations, shaping a new cultural space based on technology and mutual respect for cultural identity,” she said.

Balayeva noted that the creative economy is becoming an increasingly important driver of national development. “Today, the contribution of creative industries to the economies of some countries has reached 3.7% of GDP, and this figure continues to grow. Launching such a program could become an effective tool for supporting young creators and expanding cultural exports,” she said.

Kazakhstan also proposed creating a unified digital cultural platform for OIC member states that would integrate digital libraries, archives, museum collections, and educational content from participating countries.

“Digital technologies open up new opportunities, make culture more accessible, help preserve heritage, and engage young people. This is an area we must develop together,” Balayeva said.

The third proposal involves developing a new format for cultural exchange networks, including a system of cultural residencies and flexible online and offline exchange programs for artists, museum professionals, and representatives of creative industries.

Balayeva stressed that OIC member states have every opportunity to make their cooperation deeper, more modern, and more future-oriented.

The 17th international economic event Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum is taking place in Kazan from May 12 to 17. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.