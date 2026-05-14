India’s PM commends BRICS as important platform for cooperation between emerging nations

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. BRICS has grown into a major platform for promoting cooperation between emerging countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said following a meeting with foreign ministers from the BRICS nations in New Delhi.

"BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South," the Indian head of government wrote on X.

"Under India’s Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience, and build a more inclusive world order," Modi announced.

This year, India holds the rotating presidency of BRICS. The capital of the South Asian republic is hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting on May 14-15. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represents Russia at the meeting.