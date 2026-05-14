LUGANSK, May 14. /TASS/. At least 100 civilians were killed and 667 injured in Russia as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian army in April 2026, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"In April 2026, Ukraine continued the terrorist war against Russia, its population and everyone who disagrees with the Nazi policies pursued by the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime. This month, 767 civilians fell victim to criminal actions by Ukrainian militants, slightly below the March figure of 801 civilian casualties, but significantly above the numbers recorded in January and February 2026," Miroshnik said.

He added that in attacks on Russian territory, Kiev used all available types of weapons, "supplied by its Western sponsors for the commission of war crimes." "In April, at least 100 civilians were killed and 667 injured as a result of criminal actions by Ukrainian militants," Miroshnik said, noting that eight of those killed and 34 of those injured were minors.