Russian ambassador, Hungary’s new top diplomat confirm sides ready for cooperation

BUDAPEST, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Budapest Yevgeny Stanislavov and Hungary’s new Foreign Minister Anita Orban confirmed the two countries’ readiness to develop mutually advantageous cooperation at their first meeting in the Hungarian capital.

At the meeting, the Russian diplomat told TASS, he and Orban discussed the situation in Ukraine and issues around bilateral relations. "We confirmed our readiness in principle to develop cooperation based on observance of the two countries’ interests," he said.

Stanislavov said he had congratulated Anita Orban on her appointment as Hungary’s top diplomat. "She took office in the most important period in Hungary’s history," he maintained.

The Russian ambassador expressed confidence that dialogue will continue soon. Russia and Hungary "have things to discuss, including in energy," he said, referring to oil and gas supplies as well as the Paks Nuclear Power Plant project.

Stanislavov was summoned to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry over reports about explosions in Transcarpathia, home to an ethnic Hungarian minority, the Russian embassy said. The ambassador provided explanations regarding Russia’s actions in the course of the conflict in Ukraine, including in Transcarpathia, which he said have targeted defense and strategic facilities being used by Ukraine’s troops and not civilians, the embassy revealed.