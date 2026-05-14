UAE remains important member of Arab League despite leaving OPEC — envoy to Russia

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains an important member of the League of Arab States (LAS) following its withdrawal from OPEC, LAS Ambassador to Moscow Walid Hamed Shiltagh told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum event.

"Yes, they left OPEC, not the Arab League," he said in response to a question on the matter. "They are a member of the Arab League; it is a respected country that plays a role in the development of the community," Shiltagh emphasized.

Earlier, LAS Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy expressed the view that the UAE might leave the organization in the near future following its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+, as reported by the Africa Intelligence portal on May 7.

TASS is the official media partner of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum event.