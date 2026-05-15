Three killed, 12 wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Ryazan Region

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Three people were killed and 12 more wounded, including children, following a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Ryazan Region, Governor Pavel Malkov stated on Friday.

"Unfortunately, three people were killed and twelve injured, including children. All the victims were promptly provided with the necessary assistance," Malkov stated on his Max social network channel.

The governor added that the emergency response units are working at the scene of the incident, eliminating the consequences of the attack. Social services and relevant departments have been instructed to provide the families of victims with the necessary assistance.