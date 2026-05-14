OpenAI discusses creation of global AI governance body with US, China — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. OpenAI, developer of the chatbot ChatGPT, is considering creation of a global AI governance body led by the US and including China as a member, Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s Vice President of Global Affairs, told reporters during a briefing at the company’s offices in Washington.

"AI, in some level, transcends a lot of the prevailing or traditional trade type of issues. There is an opportunity to really start to build something up globally, and have countries around the world, including China, potentially participate," Bloomberg quotes Lehane as saying.

Lehane noted that such a body could resemble the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and one way to create it would be to establish links between the Center for AI Standards and Innovation at the U.S. Department of Commerce and similar agencies in other countries.