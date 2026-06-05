Russia's international reserves down by 1.49% in May to $747.395 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves, amounted to $747.395 billion as of June 1, 2026, which is down 1.49% (or $11.694 billion) compared to the beginning of April, according to a Central Bank statement.

As of June 1, 2025, Russia's international reserves amounted to $680.379 billion.

In May 2026, foreign exchange reserves remained virtually unchanged at $421.524 billion (+0.09%), while the value of monetary gold in reserves decreased by 3.45% to $325.872 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.