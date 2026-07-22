More than 360 hostile foreign organizations expelled from Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. More than 360 hostile foreign organizations have been expelled from Russia under amendments adopted by the State Duma (Russian lower house of parliament), including more than 60 based on materials gathered by the State Duma Commission investigating foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskaryov said.

"More than 360 foreign organizations hostile to Russia have been expelled from the country under amendments we introduced, including more than 60 based on materials compiled by our commission," Piskaryov said in his report at a plenary session.

He noted that those organizations had engaged not only in subversive activities but also in intelligence activities.

The State Duma adopted a total of 46 laws aimed at protecting Russia’s sovereignty, the lawmaker added. According to Piskaryov, those measures helped prevent destructive influence on the education, awareness, healthcare, and electoral systems.