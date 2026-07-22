Serbia’s deputy premier thanks Russia for supporting his country’s territorial integrity

BELGRADE, July 22. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic thanked Moscow for its support to his country’s territorial integrity during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

"In the course of his conversation with the Russian ambassador, Minister Dacic emphasized that both countries maintain an active political dialogue, based on longtime friendship and successful cooperation both on bilateral and multilateral levels. Among other things, he expressed deep gratitude to Russia for its strong and consistent support to preserving Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the Serbian Interior Ministry's press service said in a statement.

The sides "emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including efforts against organized crime and all other forms of crime, and cooperation in emergency situations."

UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, reaffirms that the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia. The document also authorizes an international civilian and military presence in the region. Kosovo’s authorities unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. More than 60 world nations, including Russia, India, China, and five European Union countries, refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence.