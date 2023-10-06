Moscow-Tashkent flight makes emergency landing in Urgench

TASHKENT, October 6. /TASS/. An Uzbekistan Airways flight from Moscow to Tashkent was forced to land in the Uzbek city of Urgench due to a health crisis of one of its passengers, the Uzbekistan Airports company said, adding that the passenger died.

"Uzbekistan Airways flight HY-604 en route from Moscow to Tashkent made an emergency landing at Urgench Airport. The crew of the Boeing-787 airliner carrying 236 passengers decided to go to an alternate airfield due to the deteriorating health of one of its passengers," the statement said.

"At 4:59 p.m. Tashkent time (2:59 p.m. Moscow time), the flight landed at Urgench Airport. The passenger, a man born in 1978, passed away on board the aircraft," the press service added. According to the company, the flight took off from Urgench heading for Tashkent at 6:48 p.m. local time.