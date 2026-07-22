Hamas extends hand to all Palestinian factions, calls for dialogue — Politburo head

TUNIS, July 22. /TASS/. The new head of the radical movement Hamas’s Politburo, Khalil al-Hayya, has called on all Palestinian factions to unite and hold an inclusive national dialogue. He made the announcement in his first policy speech since being elected.

According to al-Hayya, a video of whose speech was uploaded to Hamas's Telegram channel, "achieving the unity of the Palestinian people" is one of the movement's main priorities, following the protection of the legitimate rights of Palestinians, a complete end to the bloodshed, and the "restoration of normal life" in the Gaza Strip, as well as preventing the displacement of its population.

"We extend a hand to all Palestinian factions and forces to unite on a common basis in accordance with an agreed-upon national program that includes achieving the priorities and goals of our people," al-Hayya stated. He added that "unilateral actions are unacceptable at this stage."

The Politburo’s head also emphasized the need to "immediately begin a national dialogue" and identify mechanisms for rebuilding Palestinian national institutions, primarily the Palestine Liberation Organization, "on a democratic basis and based on national consensus," ensuring the full political partnership of all Palestinian forces in decision-making and the implementation of the national strategy.

Concluding his speech, the Hamas Politburo’s chief called on the international community and the UN to ensure the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip and to hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

On July 20, Hamas announced the election of Khalil al-Hayya, who served as the movement's leader in the Gaza Strip, as the Politburo’s head.

The Hamas leadership position has been vacant since the assassination of Yahya Sinwar in October 2024 in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the southern Palestinian enclave of Rafah. Sinwar succeeded Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an Israeli attack on his Tehran residence in July 2024. Following Sinwar's death, the leadership council effectively assumed the role of head of the Politburo.