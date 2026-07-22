Russia-ASEAN settlement agreements will be fulfilled, Lavrov assures

MANILA /Philippines/, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the agreements between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached in Kazan on settlements in national currencies will be implemented.

"I believe that when presidents come together and approve documents that have been prepared for months at the expert and ministerial levels, then in any normal state these decisions must be implemented," Lavrov said following his participation in ASEAN-related events in the Philippines.

"Therefore, I won't just say the probability is high. Their implementation will take place, and there is no doubt about it. This also applies to alternative payment platforms that allow bypassing the illegal so-called secondary sanctions. All our partners whom I met have a very clear interest in this," Lavrov emphasized.

On June 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a statement following the Russia-ASEAN summit, indicated that Russia and ASEAN member countries need to switch to national currencies for financial settlements.