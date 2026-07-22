Russia ready for any developments as EU militarizes — Lavrov

MANILA, July 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready for all scenarios amid European militarization, but it reiterates that it does not seek to attack anyone, said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after an ASEAN summit.

Lavrov was asked about whether Russia and its ASEAN partners are of the same mind when it comes to the consequences of Europe militarizing and whether the European Union has the strength to engage in military confrontation "with us."

"I don't rule anything out, I don't know their plans, but they're a real lively bunch. We won't even try to discuss this topic now. All these plans are visible," he said.

"The Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the president himself periodically comment on these processes, on the renewed militarization of Europe. And the European Union itself, which has long neglected the socio-economic well-being of its member states. And we draw the corresponding conclusions not from a strategic perspective, so to speak, but also in terms of our material readiness for any development of events," Lavrov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin had emphasized that Russia had no intention of attacking anyone.