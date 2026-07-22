Ukraine faces its toughest winter in five years due to vulnerable power grid

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine is expected to face its toughest winter in the past five years because of its vulnerable power grid, the country's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development said.

In response to an inquiry from the Telegraf news outlet, the agency said the risk of widespread power outages, substation shutdowns, and heating disruptions remains very high this winter. The agency attributed those risks to the lack of protection for the country's power infrastructure. In particular, no contracts were signed in 2025-2026 for the construction of protective facilities for energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, work to protect Kiev’s critical infrastructure only began in May 2026 and is 49% complete. The city experienced the most severe disruptions to its power system last winter.

As Ukraine's national power grid operator Ukrenergo previously reported, although repairs to damaged energy facilities are still underway, the country has yet to restore the lost generating capacity of its major power plants.

Ukraine has been experiencing electricity supply problems since late last year following extensive damage to its energy infrastructure. A state of emergency was declared in the energy sector. Head of the Ukrainian Consumers Union of Utility Services Oleg Popenko previously warned that power outages this winter could last "for days or even weeks." Ukrainian Energy Minister Denis Shmygal also acknowledged that this winter would be difficult for Ukrainians under any scenario. Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Taras Chmut also urged Ukrainians to consider moving to rural areas now because the authorities have failed to prepare for a very difficult winter.