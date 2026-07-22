Venezuelan president Maduro’s trial in New York to begin on June 1, 2027

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. New York District Judge Alvin Hellerstein has ruled to start the trial of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on June 1, 2027, Associated Press reported.

Earlier, lawyers on both sides requested Hellerstein to set the trial for June 2027, but gave no exact dates. The judge ruled to begin the hearings on the first day of the proposed period. In line with the schedule, the sides will begin filing their requests regarding the case this September.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6.