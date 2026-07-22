Russian stock market closes higher as major indices post gains

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 2.76% to 2,136.11 points at the close of the main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index advanced 2.86% to 857.49 points. The yuan edged down 5 kopecks to 11.54 rubles.

"The MOEX Index got off to an unconvincing start today, but the initial profit-taking had to be canceled as the benchmark soared above 2,100 points on the back of geopolitical news and surging commodity prices," Andrey Smirnov, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, said.

According to Finam Financial Group, the top gainers were Pharmsintez (+17.7%), Genetico (+17.1%), Raspadskaya (+7.7%), Polyus (+7.1%), Seligdar (+6.6%), Gazprom (+5.1%), Rosneft (+4.9%), and Tatneft ordinary shares (+4.8%).

The top losers were Sollers (-12%), Samolet (-7.3%), Ozon (-5.1%), and Alrosa (-3.3%).

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX Index to trade in the 2,020-2,150 range on Thursday. The ruble is expected to trade at 77-79 per dollar and 11.4-11.7 per yuan by the end of the week. Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to move within the 2,000-2,100 range on Thursday, with the dollar, euro, and yuan projected at 77-79 rubles, 88-90 rubles, and 11.4-11.9 rubles, respectively.

Tsifra Broker noted that the market is drawing support from oversold conditions in previous days and positive dynamics in the bond market. According to analysts, the technical momentum remains intact, and the MOEX Index could continue recovering toward 2,178 points.

The forex market is expected to hold within the ranges of 11.4-11.7 rubles per yuan, 77-79 rubles per US dollar, and 88-90 rubles per euro in the coming days.