SIMFEROPOL, July 22. /TASS/. The ever more frequent attacks by Ukrainian forces along the Russian Black Sea coast continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure exclusively, State Duma Deputy Major General (Retired) Leonid Ivlev, has said in an interview with TASS.

Last night, southern Russia once again came under fire. In the Krasnodar Region, drone debris struck a business premises, tragically killing an employee. In the city of Krasnodar itself, fragments of UAVs damaged two apartment buildings and a warehouse complex. These assaults resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries. Yalta was also targeted, with one drone striking a multi-story residential building, leaving 17 people injured - three critically - and six hospitalized.

Ivlev condemned these actions, stating, "The increasingly frequent terrorist attacks by Ukrainian forces on the Russian Black Sea coast do not target military objectives but are aimed solely at civilians and civilian infrastructure. People are losing their lives, homes and warehouses are being destroyed, and material assets and cultural sites are being damaged."

He attributed the tactics to Kiev’s lack of battlefield success.

"With no significant advances on the front lines, the Kiev regime is resorting to fascist measures - sowing panic, creating chaos within regional and city governance, and destroying our population’s vital support systems. Such crimes will inevitably meet a severe and deserved punishment," Ivlev emphasized.