EU aims to sanction 90 banks, 215 individuals under new package — Reuters

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. The European Union aims to include restrictive measures against 215 Russian individuals and 94 legal entities, including 90 banks, in its 21st sanctions package, Reuters reported, citing the latest draft proposed today by the European Commission to the 27 EU ambassadors.

However, the agency noted that the approval of these restrictions is complicated by "serious disagreements."

The European Commission previously set July 15 as the deadline for approving the 21st package, but the restrictive measures currently remain in limbo.