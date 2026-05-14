MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The three Baltic states are contaminated with Russophobia, and the governments there hardly have a say in support for dialogue with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Channel One.

"The Baltic states are clearly contaminated with anti-Russian sentiment," Peskov said. "And any political forces there who say it is necessary to restore dialogue with Russia hardly have a voice now," he added.

Yet another generation of politicians has fallen victim to actions by the Kiev regime, Peskov lamented as he said he could see a direct link with Ukrainian drones here. "Well, they should not let drones flying toward the Russian Federation clear their territories," he concluded.