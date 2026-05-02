{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Unfriendly steps of North Macedonia prevent commission’s meeting — Russian ambassador

Dmitry Zykov says North Macedonia has sided with all the EU restrictive measures against Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Unfriendly steps taken by Skopje do not allow resuming the activity of the Russian-Macedonian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation, new Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia Dmitry Zykov told TASS in his first interview.

North Macedonia has sided with all the EU restrictive measures against Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, which affected mutual trade, Zykov said. "Starting from 2022, when the trade turnover totaled $495 mln, foreign trade between the countries plunged by three times, including the fivefold dip of Russian exports," the Ambassador noted.

"Russia, in response to actions of the Macedonian side, included North Macedonia into the list of unfriendly countries and suspended its participation in the Russian-Macedonian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation, with its last ninth meeting held in November 2019 and the meeting of co-chairs - in June 2021," Zykov said.

"Obviously, the resumption of commission’s activities does not appear possible under the recent level of relations between the countries," he added.

Tags
Foreign policy
INTERVIEW: Officials in North Macedonia avoid contact with Russian diplomats — ambassador
Some officials maintain working contacts with the embassy and provide assistance in solving specific issues, the Russia’s new ambassador to Skopje, Dmitry Zykov noted
Read more
Russia fully compensated excess oil production within OPEC+ framework
Russia may reach complete performance of its oil production quota during several coming months, Alexander Novak added
Read more
FIFA World Cup in 2030 to be held in six countries
The first three games of the World Cup will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, while the final is to be held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium
Read more
Ukraine damages energy facilities in Zaporozhye in course of attack
This led to a partial power outage in populated areas of the region, reported regional governor Yevhen Balitsky
Read more
INTERVIEW: Almaz-Antey launches 48 units of flight support equipment in 2025
He said an interview with TASS that the automation systems of Russian manufacturers comply with the highest levels of international automation processes
Read more
Putin shown model of section of pipeline used in Operation Stream
During the operation, 800 Russian soldiers advanced through the pipeline over six days, covering nearly 15 kilometers to emerge on the surface behind enemy lines
Read more
Mertz to be blamed until he corrects mistakes or quits — Dmitriev
Earlier, the Pentagon said it will withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany within the next 6-12 months
Read more
Teenager commits suicide jumping out of 12th floor window in Moscow
According to police, the boy’s father accused his of stealing cell phones from his classmates
Read more
Roscosmos invites NASA chief to Russia
The US Senate unanimously voted to appoint Nelson to the post of NASA chief in late April
Read more
Air strikes delivered against militant groups in south Syria — TV
According to sources cited by Al Ekhbariya, an ammunition and drug depot in the Shahba settlement was hit
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Kiev loses 1,195 troops during day in special military operation zone — Defense Ministry
The ministry said that the North battlegroup defeated formations of the Ukrainian mechanized brigade and the air defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Velikaya Berezka and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
Bulgarian MEP sees EU sabotaging attempts to normalize ties with Russia
According to Petar Volgin, culture, sports, and science must not be "victimized by ideological intolerance"
Read more
Russia expands list of alternative service trades
The list now contains 363 items
Read more
US mulling military options in Cuba, with emphasis remaining on diplomacy — Politico
According to sources in the Donald Trump administration, cited by the media, the US has signaled to Cuba that the regime change "may have to wait," but some top officials would have to resign
Read more
EU summit in Cyprus demonstrates rift over Ukraine’s membership
Politico reported that the Estonian prime minister favored "accelerating" Ukraine’s membership, while his Croatian counterpart all but scoffed at the idea of Kiev joining any time soon
Read more
Kremlin comments on potential timeframes of Victory Day ceasefire
Russia last announced a ceasefire for the Easter weekend
Read more
Russian synchronized swim duo wins free combination at World Cup
The athletes received 304.6439 points
Read more
Japan’s Taiyo Oil buys Russian oil as part of supply diversification efforts
The company representative noted that "supplies of Sakhalin Blend oil are not subject to sanctions"
Read more
Trump says Iran’s answer hardly be acceptable
The US president says Tehran has "not yet paid a big enough price"
Read more
US stopped financing Ukrainian army, but to continue to make money in Ukraine — expert
According to him, this approach indicates US intention to "withdraw itself" and avoid direct involvement in the conflict
Read more
New sanctions against Cuba violate UN Charter — Cuban MFA
Rodriguez Parrilla also said US actions "demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people"
Read more
Putting the Western hemisphere on notice, nuclear deterrence: Pentagon chief’s remarks
The United States is ready to conduct military operations in the Western Hemisphere if they are necessary to promote US interests, Pete Hegseth said
Read more
Azerbaijan's parliament suspends cooperation with EP across all areas
The Milli Majlis approved the decision at its session on May 1
Read more
Trump says US wants to take control of Cuba 'almost immediately'
The US President said on March 5 that Washington intends to work out a further course of action against Cuba after the completion of the military operation against Iran
Read more
Word ‘justice’ becomes oxymoron in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
The current regime, despite earlier promises to complete the investigation of the Odessa tragedy and punish the perpetrators, is clearly not up to justice today, she said
Read more
Newest ocean minesweeper Polyarny commissioned into Russian Navy
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the minesweeper Commander Captain 3rd Rank Vitaly Kabanov performed the ritual of the first raising of the St. Andrew's flag
Read more
It is important to conduct dialogue to balance energy markets — Kremlin spokesman on OPEC+
Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of Russia's withdrawal from OPEC+ following the UAE's decision to leave this group
Read more
Changing of the guard in Dagestan: Putin meets with representatives of republic
The Russian leader supported the candidacy of the head of the Supreme Court of Dagestan, Fyodor Shchukin, for the post of head of the region
Read more
Kiev loses around 8,010 troops in special op zone over past week
Forces of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 14 unmanned Ukrainian Navy boats over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia may start buying more agricultural products in India — Putin
The head of state said that he had instructed the Russian government to think of proposals to be made to Indian friends and counterparts on the most promising areas of cooperation and how Russia can smoothen the imbalance in trade and other areas
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq discuss oil market, compensations
Participants in the meeting highlighted importance of keeping stability and balance in global oil markets
Read more
LG files eleven applications for trademark registration in Russia
Earlier, Rospatent head Yury Zubov said in an interview with TASS that well-known foreign brands are trying to ensure both registration and extension of their trademarks in Russia
Read more
Some 170 Ukrainian air defense crews failed to down any Geran UAV in past year
Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Pavel Yelizarov also added that Ukraine was apparently planning to once again send some members of its mobile air defense teams to serve in assault units
Read more
Ukrainian ‘Martian’ UAV stealth capability makes detection tough — security source
Despite these challenges, Russian military personnel on the front lines are destroying AI-powered drones using mobile air defense teams and FPV air defense ambushes, the sourse said
Read more
Lavrov says there's no reason to suspect Russia of violating UN SC resolution on Iran
"In this case, there were no supplies, sale or transfer of warplanes to Iran," says the Russian top diplomat
Read more
Russian Navy’s research vessel visits Saudi port on way to Antarctica
"The vessel’s crew had an opportunity to rest, food and water supplies were replenished to required norms," Russian Navy spokesman Igor Dygalo said
Read more
Deputy calls for dismissal of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council head
On Friday, several new parts of the tapes in the case of Zelensky's friend Timur Mindich were released
Read more
US ruling party risks losing control of Congress in midterm elections — analyst
Andrew Napolitano opined that US President Donald Trump "is in bad shape politically"
Read more
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Read more
Russia developing its first UAV tracking system — Almaz-Antey
According to the group’s deputy CEO for air navigation systems and dual-use products Dmitry Savitsky, all key organizational, technical, and technological solutions for creating a drone surveillance and control system have already undergone experimental trials
Read more
US signals intention to punish rather than cooperate with Europe — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the differences between the Trump administration and European allies are starting to look irreconcilable
Read more
Russia to view F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine as threat in nuclear sphere — Lavrov
"During combat operations, our military will not be clearing out whether or not each particular jet of this class is equipped to carry nuclear weapons," the minister added
Read more
Pentagon orders withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany
The withdrawal is to be completed over the next six to twelve months, Assistant to the US Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said
Read more
St. Petersburg airport operations restricted temporarily
Temporary restrictions were also introduced in the Sheremetyevo Airport of Moscow
Read more
Russia needs no reaction from Kiev to Putin’s proposed V-Day ceasefire — Kremlin
"It was a decision made by the Russian president and it will be observed," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
INTERVIEW: Officials in North Macedonia avoid contact with Russian diplomats — ambassador
Some officials maintain working contacts with the embassy and provide assistance in solving specific issues, the Russia’s new ambassador to Skopje, Dmitry Zykov noted
Read more
Iran’s UN mission blasts US for more than five decades of breaching NPT
The US should not be given any cover for its outrageous and hypocritical behavior, Iran’s Mission to the UN said
Read more
Russia shoots down 505 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones in day — Defense Ministry
According to the Defense Ministry, 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 140,399 unmanned aerial vehicles, 658 anti-aircraft missile systems, 29,127 tanks and other armored combat vehicles
Read more
Czech Republic still coordinates artillery ammunition supplies to Ukraine — Welt
According to the report, the process has involved diplomats and arms dealers
Read more
North Korea’s Kim vows to respond unhesitatingly with nuclear strike if Pyongyang provoked
On December 18, North Korea held successful trials of the Hwasong-18 ICBM in response to hostile actions by the US and South Korea
Read more
Russia warned Turkey of imminent army coup, says Iran’s FNA
The news agency referred to several Arab media outlets quoting diplomats from Ankara
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
Bundestag calls US troops withdrawal from Germany ‘wake-up call,’ but no reason for panic
The possible withdrawal of American troops from Germany on the announced scale is not a reason for panic, but another wake-up call, said chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee Thomas Rowekamp
Read more
Russian strategic bombers fly over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian seas
Su-33 fighter jets of the Russian Navy escorted the long-range bombers
Read more
Fire extinguished at marine terminal in Tuapse
About 130 people participated in extinguishing the fire
Read more
US analyst calls Trump’s letter on end of war with Iran 'farcical'
Andrew Napolitano noted that this notification to Congress is frivolous in legal terms and "ased on a misreading of the statute"
Read more
Russia stands against review of veto in UN Security Council
The 71st session of the UN General Assembly has opened in New York on September 13
Read more
West’s systems cannot intercept Russia’s Oreshnik warheads — expert
"Currently, there is only one air defense missile system on planet Earth that was originally designed to intercept medium-range ballistic missiles and hypersonic warheads — the S-500 Prometheus," Alexander Mikhailov said
Read more
Shooter at Trump’s event criticized authorities for refusing Ukraine aid
According to New York Post, Cole Tomas Allen previously organized fundraisers for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Pro-Palestinian marches may be stopped in UK after anti-Semitic attacks — Starmer
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom noted that individuals who chant provocative slogans at protests should be held criminally liable
Read more
Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
Read more
Uragan MLRS crews hit Ukrainian troops’ positions in Zaporozhye Region
The mission was completed by Russia’s Battlegroup East
Read more
Open fire at marine terminal in Tuapse eliminated
On the night of May 1, falling debris from a Ukrainian UAV ignited the terminal
Read more
European NATO countries obsessed with ‘inevitability of war in Europe’ — Ulyanov
In this context, the Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna mentioned the Northern Strike exercises that have begun in Finland, which are taking place 70 kilometers from the Russian border
Read more
More and more Europeans flee EU over disagreement with Western policies — Duma speaker
He added that as of the end of October 2025, Europeans submitted 2,275 applications for temporary residence permits in Russia, and today this figure stands at about 3,400
Read more
Expert sees link between US move to pull troops from Germany and Russia’s list of targets
According to Russia’s top brass, the European branches of Ukrainian drone-production companies are located across eight European countries
Read more
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Read more
North Macedonia provides military, technical aid to Ukraine — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zykov, Skopje's position on the Ukrainian crisis is dictated by the Euro-Atlantic vector of its foreign policy, which is solemnly declared at various levels in the country
Read more
Venezuela may follow UAE in leaving OPEC under US leader's pressure — The Globe and Mail
The UAE’s exit from OPEC was a gift to Donald Trump, who has long criticized the group’s influence on global oil prices, the newspaper noted
Read more
Zelensky sanctions former head of his office Bogdan
Andrey Bogdan currently resides in Austria, where he often criticizes Vladimir Zelensky both publicly and in private conversations, according to Ukrainian media
Read more
Gas carrier with Indian cargo safely traversed Hormuz — news agency
ANI reported that MT Sarv Shakti carries 46,313 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas, with twenty crewmembers on board
Read more
Key OPEC+ countries to discuss oil production plan for June
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 01:00 p.m. Moscow time (10:00 a.m. GMT)
Read more
Ukrainian army sustaining catastrophic losses in Konstantinovka — expert
Vitaly Kiselev recalled that Russian forces have cut the Ukrainian unit in Konstantinovka in half, driving a wedge into the enemy's defenses
Read more
DPR head doubts change of power in Ukraine possible after political crackdown by Kiev
Denis Pushilin added that the Kiev regime has proved effective at eliminating political opponents
Read more
US operation against Iran cost $100 billion — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi noted that "Israel First always means America Last"
Read more
NATO disintegration continues — Tusk on US decision to withdraw some troops from Germany
According to the Polish Prime Minister, the greatest threat to the transatlantic community is not posed by its external enemies
Read more
Zelensky imposes sanctions on two senior Russian sport officials
In all, five individuals, including three Russian nationals, have been targeted by the latest sanctions
Read more
Yemeni Coast Guard reports armed seizure of tanker in country's waters
Unknown persons headed towards the Gulf of Aden
Read more
Russia’s Africa Corps prevents 'Syrian scenario' coup in Mali — expert
Boris Rozhin noted that most major urban centers remained under Malian government control
Read more
Achieving special military operation goals to mean justice to Odessa tragedy victims — MFA
The tragedy at the Odessa House of Trade Unions occurred on May 2, 2014, reported Russian Foreign Ministry press secretary Maria Zakharova
Read more
Epstein files exposed those who invented myths about Russia — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled numerous accusations against Russia, adding that the country came up with "arguments and facts" to refute them
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
German government believes Trump’s policy of threats reached its limits — Politico
Berlin expects Washington to be more responsible towards its allies
Read more
France sees building materials price hike due to conflict in Middle East — newspaper
According to a report by Le Parisien, over 60% small repair companies received notices of the increase of tariffs from their suppliers
Read more
Parliament speaker calls for justice over Israeli attacks on mosques in southern Lebanon
Nabih Berri called on Muslims and Christians to join forces "to expose those seeking to stir up religious hatred in Lebanon"
Read more
Russia publishes unique 1945 Soviet embassy report of Hiroshima bombing
After the atom bombing Hiroshima was a scorched plain with the ruins of 15-20 ferroconcrete buildings left
Read more
US military bases in Middle East cannot protect Washington’s allies — Khamenei
Earlier, the Iranian supreme leader said that the United States has no place in the future of the Persian Gulf
Read more
Russia’s GDP by PPP ranked 4th largest globally due to agriculture, chemicals — expert
This was facilitated by the growth of the agricultural, chemical, and manufacturing industries, according to Anton Sviridenko
Read more
Iran handed over roadmap to reach agreement to the US — news agency
According to a report by Fars, the document contains Tehran’s requirements and a "clear-cut roadmap" for reaching the agreement
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys 4 Starlink stations, 18 UAV control points of Ukrainian forces
In addition, the air defense crews of the group destroyed a Hammer guided aerial bomb and 11 aircraft-type UAVs
Read more
Vladimir Putin recalls how WWII affected life of his parents
In his article for the Russian Pioneer magazine Putin recalls how the war affected his family, how his father fought, who was injured and after the war met a comrade-in-arms who saved his life
Read more
Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia
"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," according to the patent
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry confirms meeting of Russian, US chiefs of general staff in Vienna
In early January, Valery Gerasimov and Joseph Dunford held phone negotiations
Read more
Israeli army strikes 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in past day
In the strikes, approximately 70 military structures and approximately 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled across several areas, the IDF reported
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat expects progress in Pakistan Stream negotiations
Russia is ready to sign the necessary corporate documents for construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline
Read more
Pentagon says withdrawal of troops from Germany punishment for its position on Iran — NYT
According to the newspaper, Germany's reluctance to help the United States in military operations against Iran has caused discontent in Washington
Read more
Expert names most promising areas of Russian weapons development
The most promising sectors of Russian weapons development currently include hypersonic missiles and drones, as well as laser and electromagnetic weaponry, Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Almost all localities across Zaporozhye Region left without electricity
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that emergency blackouts have affected almost all localities in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Unfriendly steps of North Macedonia prevent commission’s meeting — Russian ambassador
Dmitry Zykov says North Macedonia has sided with all the EU restrictive measures against Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Russia ratifies military cooperation agreement with Nicaragua
The ratification of the document will contribute to strengthening cooperation between countries in the military field
Read more