Sheremetyevo airport handles flights after coordination with government

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions have been imposed on the use of airspace in the Sheremetyevo airport area, and the hub accepts and dispatches flights in coordination with the government, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"Sheremetyevo airport accepts and dispatches flights in coordination with the relevant authorities due to the introduction of temporary restrictions on the use of airspace in the area of the hub," it said in a statement.

It noted that adjustments to the flight schedule are possible.