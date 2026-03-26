LUGANSK, March 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is sustaining colossal losses in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

He recalled that Russian forces have cut the Ukrainian unit in Konstantinovka in half, driving a wedge into the enemy's defenses.

"Our wedge has broken through the defenses from the east; we are expanding our area of control. The Ukrainian army’s logistics have been disrupted, and their losses are catastrophic," he said.

He stated earlier that the Ukrainian army command was disseminating fake news about Ukraine’s successful attacks in Konstantinovka. According to Kiselev, despite the enemy attacks, Russian forces are advancing to the city’s southeastern neighborhoods.