Key OPEC+ countries to discuss oil production plan for June

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Key OPEC+ member-countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, will discuss the oil production plan for June at the monthly online meeting.

Eight leading OPEC+ countries (Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, and Algeria) started withdrawing from the voluntary oil production cuts since April 2025.

In late April 2026, the UAE announced the withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+ since May 1. A TASS source in one of delegations said it is unclear so far whether the UAE takes part in the meeting on May 3.

Reuters reported earlier, citing sources, that seven key OPEC+ countries agreed in principle to scale up oil production in June by 188,000 barrels per day against this May (not including the UAE).

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 01:00 p.m. Moscow time (10:00 a.m. GMT).