Uragan MLRS crews hit Ukrainian troops’ positions in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Uragan multiple launch rocket systems crews of Russia’s Battlegroup East struck positions and reserves of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"While patrolling airspace, a reconnaissance drone crew of the Battlegroup East detected positions and reserve clusters of the Ukrainian army near a settlement in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy tries to reinforce its frontline units," the ministry said.

The coordinates were reported to the artillery command post. Crews of Uragan 220mm multiple launch rocket systems delivered a strike on the enemy positions, eliminating enemy engineering structures, deployment clusters, manpower and weapons.