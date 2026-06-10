Unmanned boats, counter-drone systems to be showcased at Fleet 2026 exhibition

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Models of export versions of ships and submarines, drone detection and countermeasure systems, as well as new unmanned boats will be showcased at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026. The exhibition will be held from June 10 to 14 at the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt.

The exposition of the naval defense show will feature shipbuilding, ship repair and ship construction, medical support systems, naval aviation and instrumentation, drones, marine robotic systems, and unmanned boats. Visitors will also be shown the latest developments from Belarus, India, and China.

The International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026 is being held for the 13th time and for the third time at the congress and exhibition center located on the grounds of the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt. TASS is the strategic media partner of Fleet 2026.