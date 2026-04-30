Russia needs no reaction from Kiev to Putin’s proposed V-Day ceasefire — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The V-Day ceasefire proposal is based on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision and it will be observed without any response from the Kiev regime, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"To be honest, its [Kiev’s] response is not required for this," Peskov said. "It was a decision made by the Russian president and it will be observed."

"However, everyone certainly expects some reaction from the Kiev regime in terms of adequate intentions. They are not here yet," Peskov added.

In his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on April 29 late night, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the Victory Day celebrations. Trump voiced his support of the initiative, emphasizing that the holiday commemorates the shared victory over Nazism in World War II.

Russia last declared a ceasefire on Easter, ordering Russian troops to cease hostilities on all fronts while remaining prepared to respond to any provocations. Moscow anticipated that Ukraine would reciprocate the gesture.