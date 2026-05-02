Zelensky imposes sanctions on two senior Russian sport officials

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky sanctioned President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov and President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili in a decree on Saturday.

Under the decree released on Zelensky’s website, the sanctions will be in effect for 10 years. The 17 standard restrictions include freezing assets, stopping trade operations, canceling official visits, and the indefinite deprivation of Ukrainian state awards.

In all, five individuals, including three Russian nationals, have been targeted by the latest sanctions.