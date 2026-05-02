Expert sees link between US move to pull troops from Germany and Russia’s list of targets

LONDON, May 2. /TASS/. The Pentagon may have made its decision to cut troop numbers in Germany after the Russian Defense Ministry unveiled the addresses and names of Ukrainian businesses producing drones for Ukraine’s army in Europe, including Germany, Irish economist Philip Pilkington argued.

According to Russia’s top brass, the European branches of Ukrainian drone-production companies are located across eight European countries, including in cities such as London, Munich, Prague and Riga. Later, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said the document should be viewed as a list of potential targets for the Russian Army.

"Russia publishes a list of potential targets in Europe. Two weeks later the US announces that it is starting to withdraw troops from Germany. I think it is becoming pretty clear what path Europe is on here. Good luck with that," Pilkington wrote on his page on X.

On April 29, US President Donald Trump signaled that his administration is considering reducing US troop presence in Germany. On April 30, the US leader said in response to journalists’ questions that the number of US troops can be reduced not only in Germany, but also in Italy and Spain. While Trump did not explain why his administration may take this step, his warning came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced criticism of Washington’s operation against Iran saying that the United States "clearly" has "no strategy." On Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Merz for thinking "it’s ok for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.".