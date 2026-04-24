Tighter restrictions undermine China's trust in EU investment — Chinese ministry

BEIJING, April 24. /TASS/. The European Union's tightening of economic restrictions has negatively affected the trust of Chinese investors, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said.

"The recent intensification of restrictive measures by the EU against China has undermined the confidence of Chinese companies in investing in Europe and seriously affected regular Sino-European trade and economic cooperation," the ministry's website quoted Wang Wentao as saying during a meeting on April 23 with Guillaume Faury, CEO of European aircraft manufacturer Airbus Group.

At the same time, Wang Wentao noted that 2026 saw visits to China by leaders from many EU countries, and these visits "brought great practical results and demonstrated the resilience and dynamism of Sino-European trade and economic relations." He reaffirmed that China is ready to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with the EU and ensure the stable and harmonious development of bilateral pragmatic exchanges.

The minister also expressed hope that Airbus would play a positive role in bringing Beijing and Brussels closer together and would help resolve existing differences on the basis of dialogue and consultation.