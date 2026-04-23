European Union bans digital ruble support — statement

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union prohibits transactions with the RUBx cryptocurrency and any support from the EU side in digital ruble development, the European Commission (EC) said.

"The EU is also banning transactions in another cryptocurrency (RUBx) and all EU support for the development of the digital ruble," the Commission said.

The EU also introduced a ban on netting transactions as part of the 20th sanctions package.

"Netting transactions with Russian agents are now forbidden to avoid the circumvention of EU sanctions," the EC added.