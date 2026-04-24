Russian envoy taken aback by newspaper article on Germany’s military might

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has been taken aback by a Financial Times article on the "welcome return of German military might."

"Given World War II history, who could have imagined this British headline?" he wrote on X.

The paper pointed out that Germany’s new military strategy "means becoming the strongest conventional army in Europe."