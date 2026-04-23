EU bans provision of LNG terminal services to Russian companies from 2027

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. As part of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the EU has banned the provision of LNG terminal services to Russian companies from 2027, the European Commission said in a statement.

"As of January 2027, it will be illegal to provide LNG terminal services to Russian entities or entities owned or controlled by Russian nationals or operators," the statement says.

The European Commission believes this will allow EU LNG terminal operators to terminate any long-term contracts with Russian companies.

The new sanctions also prohibit the provision of technical maintenance and other services to Russian LNG tankers and icebreakers. The EU hopes that this will make it possible to prohibit European companies from supporting Russian LNG exports and further limit Russia's ability to support its offshore assets.