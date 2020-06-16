Orlan-10 drones help artillery troops deliver precision strikes on enemy in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The teams of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles from the motor rifle large unit of the Central Military District’s 41st all-arms army stationed in the Kemerovo Region in southewestern Siberia helped troops deliver precision artillery strikes on targets during drills, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During the drills, the teams of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles adjusted the artillery fire, searched for command posts and communications centers and further reconnoitered the area of the deployment of a notional enemy’s reserves in the daytime and at night," the press office said in a statement.

"Special attention was paid to accomplishing one of the most complex elements: the drones’ precision landing," it said.

The troops accomplished over 20 fire assignments during the drills that involved over 500 personnel and more than 50 items of military hardware, the statement says.