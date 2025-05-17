US legislators renew calls to pass anti-Russia sanctions after talks — Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. A number of American legislators renewed calls for Congress to pass sanctions on Russia after Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks in Istanbul allegedly "showed little progress," Reuters reported.

A bill on introduction of primary and secondary sanctions on Russia and its trade partners now has at least 73 co-sponsors in the 100-member chamber, the agency said, adding that a similar measure introduced the same day in the House of Representatives has 28 co-sponsors, also from both parties.

It has not been indicated when corresponding bills might be brought up for a vote, Reuters said.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side is satisfied with their results and is ready to continue contacts. According to Russia’s chief negotiator, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had "taken note of this request.".