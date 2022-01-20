Russian Navy to hold exercises in all zones of responsibility Jan-Feb

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy in January-February will hold a series of exercises in all zones of responsibility, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In accordance with a plan for training the Russian armed forces in 2022 a series of naval exercises will be held in January-February in all zones of the fleets’ responsibility under the general guidance of the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov," the news release reads.

The main purpose of the exercise is to let the Navy and Aerospace Force to practice operations to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and also to resist military threats to Russia on the sea.

"The exercises will encompass seas washing Russia and also World Ocean areas of key importance. There will be some exercises in the Mediterranean and Northern seas and the Sea of Okhotsk, in the Northeastern Atlantic and in the Pacific," the Defense Ministry said.

Participating in the exercises will be more than 140 combat and supply ships, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of miliary equipment, and 10,000 military servicemen.

CHIRU-2Q22

The Defense Ministry said that on January 18-22, 2022 Russia, China and Iran would hold a joint naval exercise CHIRU-2Q22 in the Gulf of Oman.

"Participating in the exercise from Russia will be a group of ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet: the guided missile cruiser Varyag, anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs, and sea-going fuel tanker Boris Butoma," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The exercise will involve an artillery firing practice, joint tactical maneuvering, and maritime search and rescue operations, as well inspection and retaking of a ship seized by pirates.

"After that the Pacific Fleet’s group of ships will proceed to the Mediterranean to team up with the forces of the Northern and Baltic Fleets for a joint exercise," the Defense Ministry said.

On January 15, a group of six amphibious assault ships from the Baltic and Northern fleets left the port of Baltiysk to head for the designated area of the exercise in the Mediterranean. Currently, the group is crossing the Northern Sea.