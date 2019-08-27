Iranian oil can be carried via Crimean ports, regional authorities claim

SIMFEROPOL, August 27. /TASS/. Oil transportation via Crimean ports can be among area for cooperation between the Russian region and Iran, Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea Georgy Muradov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Mutual interest in cooperation between Iran and Crimea is growing, especially considering the anti-Iranian policy of the US, sanctions introduced against this country and related consequences. Certain Iranian businessmen show interest in working in Crimea, although we do not see obvious active work from the Iranian side. We also give signals of readiness to fruitfully cooperate with Iran and consider different options. For example, Iran can take advantage of our port capacities for oil carriage," Muradov said.

The Suez Canal, the traditional route for tankers with Iranian oil, turned out to be closed for this country because of sanctions, the official said. At the same time, Iran and Russia have access to the Caspian Sea. "Iran can use our shipping capabilities, river-sea canals in such situation and carry oil over the Volga-Don canal, via Crimea, to the Black Sea," Muradov said.

There is a plenitude of other areas for potential cooperation because Iran "is a very diverse country in economic terms," the official added.

"We are exploring opportunities so far in spheres being the most interesting for us. We say we are ready to cooperate to Iranian businessmen coming to us and showing activity. Representatives of the business and financial sector of this country have already visited Crimea," Muradov said.