EU intends to use Russian assets as compensation of loan for Kiev

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union has reserved for itself the right to use frozen Russian assets to compensate the "reparation loan" worth 90 bln euro that was extended to Ukraine, the EU Council said in its regulation posted on the EU Official Journal.

"The assets of the Central Bank of Russia will remain immobilized and the Union reserves the right to make use of them to repay the loan," the document indicates.

The EU Council confirmed therefore earlier information from a TASS source, who said that such wording was inserted with the aim of returning again in the future to the discussion on expropriation of Russian assets.