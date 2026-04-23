LUGANSK, April 23. /TASS/. During a "friendly firefight" near Kovsharovka, Kharkov Region, soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed assault troops—foreign mercenaries from a separate volunteer unit, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, Russian soldiers saw the friendly fire incident between Ukrainian soldiers near the Kovsharovka settlement in the Kharkov Region.

"Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed formations opened fire on a Ukrainian special forces unit that was attempting to break through in that direction. Most likely, the fire was opened by a retreat-blocking detachment, who were ordered to prevent escape from the battlefield. It should be noted that the eliminated assault units included foreign mercenaries who were not part of the Ukrainian army and were a separate volunteer unit," the expert said.