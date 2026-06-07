Gap narrows slightly between Pashinyan's party and Karapetyan's bloc — Armenia’s CEC

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. The gap between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party and Samvel Karapetyan's bloc has narrowed slightly at the parliamentary elections in Armenia, according to the latest partial results from the Central Electoral Commission (CEC). With data processed from 506 out of 2,005 polling stations (representing 15.01% of the ballots), Civil Contract maintains its lead with 51.8% (113,488 votes).

The "Strong Armenia" bloc, led by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, has secured 23.22% (50,873 votes), followed by former President Robert Kocharyan's "Armenia" bloc at 9.42% (20,632 votes). Businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's "Prosperous Armenia" party has garnered 4.28% (9,385 votes).

Voting in the parliamentary elections concluded on June 7 at 8:00 PM local time (7:00 PM Moscow time), with a final voter turnout of 58.97%, up from 49.41% recorded during the June 20, 2021 snap elections. To enter parliament, parties must clear a 4% threshold, while blocs require 8-10% of the vote. A total of 18 political forces, 16 parties and two coalitions, participated in the elections, including the ruling party and the major opposition blocs.